NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man faces at least 25 years in federal prison after being convicted on several drug and firearm charges, including distribution resulting in two overdoses.

Court documents show that 41-year-old As-Samad Haynes conspired with others to distribute heroin and fentanyl from 2017 until his arrest in November 2020.

During that time, he distributed fentanyl, which resulted in the overdose death of one person and substantially injured another. When Haynes was arrested, he was in possession of an assault rifle, tactical shotgun and semi-automatic handgun.

Officials say he used all three in part of his drug trafficking scheme.

Haynes was convicted of:

conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl;

distribution of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl, resulting in death;

distribution of fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl resulting in substantial bodily injury;

possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking; and

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He will be sentenced in September and faces between 25 years and life in prison.