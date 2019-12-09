NN man accused of abduction demanded sex from victim before releasing her, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Newport News is facing abduction and sexual battery charges after a woman claimed he attempted to rape her.

Police were called to an undisclosed address in Newport News following a call they received on Friday, December 6.

When they got to the residence, the officers spoke with a woman who claimed that a man she knew attempted to rape her.

Reports say the man, later identified as 50-year-old Ricky Draughan, demanded sex from the woman before he would release her. The victim was able to go to a back bedroom and escape.

After further investigation, police were able to locate Draughan and arrested him. He is charged with abduction and sexual battery.