1  of  2
Live Now
Impeachment hearings: Continuing coverage streaming now Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

NN man accused of abduction demanded sex from victim before releasing her, police say

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy – Newport News Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Newport News is facing abduction and sexual battery charges after a woman claimed he attempted to rape her.

Police were called to an undisclosed address in Newport News following a call they received on Friday, December 6.

When they got to the residence, the officers spoke with a woman who claimed that a man she knew attempted to rape her.

Reports say the man, later identified as 50-year-old Ricky Draughan, demanded sex from the woman before he would release her. The victim was able to go to a back bedroom and escape.

After further investigation, police were able to locate Draughan and arrested him. He is charged with abduction and sexual battery.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories