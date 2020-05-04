NN Library provides free WiFi hotspots at select locations beginning Monday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Library announced on Friday that it will be providing free WiFi hotspots at select locations for those needing internet access.

Beginning Monday, May 4 the library will allow access at 17 spots throughout the week and free “grab-and-go” books are also available for the kids at certain locations.

When you arrive, look for the sign with information on how to connect your device. The hotspots allow for about 30 simultaneous connections at each spot.

Library officials said that public WiFi is available 24/7 in the parking lot of Pearl Bailey Library, Main Street Library, and Virgil Grissom Library.

The schedule is as follows:

Some of these spots are also Newport News Public Schools meal distribution locations.

More information can be found online or via the library’s social media accounts.

