The 36-question survey is open to Newport News residents of all ages.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Community leaders in Newport News are launching a community-based survey aimed at addressing the most pressing concerns around safety, the root causes of violence and the effects of crime.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis that affects communities across the nation,” said Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price. “It is imperative that residents take the time to respond to the survey. The feedback we receive will be integral in our efforts to provide immediate interventions and long-term prevention strategies that address gun violence in our city.”

The 36-question survey is open to Newport News residents of all ages. They will be asked to share their thoughts on safety in the city, experiences with crime, perceptions of causal factors of crime, their input on police and experiences with discrimination.

Officials say there will also be a place to share the everyday concerns and challenges residents face, plus where city resources lack.

“One life lost to gun violence is one too many,” said Mayor Price. “This effort will be a tremendous benefit to city leadership, as we propose public policy and implement strategies that address gun violence and save lives.”

The survey should take approximately 15-20 minutes to complete.

Officials add that the responses will be used to create a strategy for addressing gun violence, including a grant program for qualified community-based organizations that present solutions to reduce gun violence.

Take the survey now.

Their goal will be to invest in groups that demonstrate the capacity to create safe and stronger neighborhoods.

The survey was the result of a $25,000 Youth and Gang Violence Community Assessment grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS).