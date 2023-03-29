NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News assistant principal pleaded guilty to child sex crimes in Chesapeake.

45-year-old Jason Taylor was initially charged with 26 charges including forcible sodomy, indecent liberties with a child, and rape. During a recent court hearing, Taylor pleaded guilty to six charges.

Taylor was taken into custody in early November, but was granted bond days later.

The charges stem from when Taylor was the band director at Western Branch High School in Chesapeake. He was employed at Newport News Public Schools as the assistant principal at Warwick High School at the time of his arrest.

The charges are related to an alleged sexual relationship Taylor had with a Chesapeake student at Western Branch. The alleged incidents occurred at the school in closets inside the band room. The victim first told authorities in 2018 after she graduated.

Taylor is set to be sentenced in July.