NN apartment fire appears to have started in kitchen; one person injured

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters were called to put out an apartment fire in the 200 block of Tricia Lane Tuesday, shortly before noon.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire damage to the apartment unit where it originated. There is smoke damage to other units, though.

One occupant was injured and taken to the hospital. There’s no word yet on the extent of that person’s injuries.

