NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News YouthBuild program is looking to help young people gain job skills.

The program is hosting another recruitment blitz to enroll students. It will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of these weeks at the Brooks Crossing Innovation Center at 550 30th St. in Newport News from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:

May 2-6

May 9-13

Enrollees must be between the ages of 16 and 24 and you only have to attend one session.

To register, email mwalden@voaches.org.

The following documents must be submitted with your application:

Social Security Card

Birth Certificate for self and each child

Drivers’ License or Picture ID

Copy of High School Diploma, GED or High School Transcript (In-School)

Court documentation re: Guardianship (if applicable)

Proof of residency. If address is not correct on License or ID, a Utility bill, DSS letter/records, Medicaid/Medicare card, Lease, etc. can be used

Last three pay stubs of all jobs worked within the past six months

Documentation of any and all income being received by each family member, i.e., Unemployment Compensation, Child Support, Alimony, Social Security Benefits, Retirement/Pension Benefits, Veterans Disability

Public Assistance documentation, if applicable (Food Stamps [SNAP], TANF, SSI, etc.)

Selective Service registration card for males over age 17 years 11 months

For more information, visit YouthBuild’s website.