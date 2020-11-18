Newport News writer wins $30K Andy Warhol Foundation grant for essays on Black women in the South

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News writer will receive $30,000 to pen essays examining the work of Black female artists in the South.

Jessica Lynne was one of 22 chosen for the Andy Warhol Foundation’s grants, which will help the writers examine various topics, the foundation says, from the general to more focused pieces. The program has been around since 2006 and is giving out $675,000 in 2020 for projects.

Lynne, the founding editor of Arts.Black, was awarded the grant to write about intergenerational histories of Black women in the South, including lesser known figures such as Samella Lewis and Allison Janae Hamilton, the foundation said in a press release.

“Art writing that is incisive and attuned to the cultural moment positions artists as key contributors to urgent conversations in and beyond the art world. Through their rigorous and generous engagement with artists and art works, their close reading of historical and cultural contexts, and their creative juxtaposition of disparate practices, arts writers illuminate the unique way art engages with and explicates our idea of a national consciousness,” said Joel Wachs, President of the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

Here’s the full list of those chosen for grants:

Articles

Angie Baecker, “The Art Group and the Avant Garde: Collective Practices and the Socialist Legacy in Contemporary China”

Cecilia Fajardo-Hill, “Patssi Valdez: ‘I dare you question me,’ A Radical Photographic Portraiture”

Erica Moiah James, “Juan Francisco Elso: La luz de las cosas / The Light of Things”

Arnold Joseph Kemp, “Who is this black, queer curator? If you don’t remember it and do him, his last name is McShine”

Oluremi C. Onabanjo, “The Conditions of the Archive: Marilyn Nance and FESTAC 77”

Books

Sergio Delgado Moya, A Nervous Archive: Sensationalism and the Potency of Horror

Ariel Goldberg, Just Captions: Ethics of Trans and Queer Image Cultures

Naeem Mohaiemen + Anjali Singh, Harmit Singh’s War

Jerry Philogene, The Socially Dead and Improbably Citizen: Visualizing Haitian Liberation

Jeannine Tang, Living Legends: The Art and Care of Queer and Transgender History

Joseph L. Underwood, Forging a New Contemporary: Art from Senegal in Transnational Networks, 1974–1984

Short-Form Writing

Ratik Asokan

Jessica Baran

Barbara Calderón

Dan Fox

Bean Gilsdorf

Colony Little

Jessica Lynne

Lauren O’Neill-Butler

Amy Taubin

Monica Uszerowicz

You can read Lynne’s writing here.

