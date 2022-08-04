NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News woman matched all five winning numbers in the Virginia Lottery on July 5.

Kimberly McKay won $158,270 after playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match. She bought her ticket online at valottery.com and chose the winning numbers by using her family’s birthdays.

The winning numbers that were drawn were 11-13-20-22-23.

McKay says she thought to herself, “I never win, but let me just check anyway,” when she went to check her numbers. “It still feels unreal!’” McKay told Lottery officials.