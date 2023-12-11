NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News woman’s decision to play a Virginia Lottery online game after a long day paid off big time!

Jenny Gonzales Castillo won a $1,874,151 jackpot playing the $crooge online game, which features a progressive, growing jackpot

“I told my daughter, ‘Pinch me! I want to know if I’m dreaming or awake!’” she told Lottery officials.

Her daughter is a winner, too. Castillo said she intends to use her winnings to pay for her college education.

For information on the Virginia Lottery, or to play games online, visit the Virginia Lottery’s website or download the Lottery’s app.

With all gaming, lottery officials remind you to play responsibly.