NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Carlis Hart of Newport News won the top prize of $150,000 on a Cash Chaser scratch ticket this week.
She thought the ticket was a big winner but was not entirely sure so, she sent a picture of it to her friend. Sure enough, it was — and for the top prize!
“I was in shock. I couldn’t sleep!” Hart told Lottery officials as she claimed her prize. “I’m in shock still!”
The odds of winning $150,000 are 1 in 1,305,600, according to lottery officials.
Hart said she has no immediate plans for her winnings. She bought her ticket at the Food Lion at 15435 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.
Latest News
- Dogs can no longer be tied up outside alone after ordinance passed in Newport News
- Newport News woman wins $150,000 on Cash Chaser scratch ticket
- Three NC police officers fired after talk of ‘slaughtering’ black people caught on video
- CDC adds 3 new coronavirus symptoms to list
- ‘It was only a couple of hours’: 18 members of Texas family get COVID-19 after surprise party