Newport News woman wins $150,000 on Cash Chaser scratch ticket

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Carlis Hart of Newport News won the top prize of $150,000 on a Cash Chaser scratch ticket this week.

She thought the ticket was a big winner but was not entirely sure so, she sent a picture of it to her friend. Sure enough, it was — and for the top prize!

“I was in shock. I couldn’t sleep!” Hart told Lottery officials as she claimed her prize. “I’m in shock still!”

The odds of winning $150,000 are 1 in 1,305,600, according to lottery officials.

Hart said she has no immediate plans for her winnings. She bought her ticket at the Food Lion at 15435 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

