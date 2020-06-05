Newport News woman uses lottery winnings to pay for fathers funeral

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman won $500,000 as a top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Premier Cash Scratcher Game this past week.

Taisha Strong, a Newport News resident, told the Virginia Lottery that she plans to use the winnings to pay for her father’s funeral who recently passed away.

“I was excited. I cried,” Strong said. “I want to give back to some people who have helped me.”

Strong bought her winning ticket at the Speedy Mart on Jefferson Avenue and the Virginia Lottery said that her ticket is the first top prize claimed in this game — two more remain unclaimed.

“The chances of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 652,800. The chances of winning any prize are 1 in 3.05,” according to the Virginia Lottery.