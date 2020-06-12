Newport News woman shot overnight on Bellwood Road

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 50-year-old Newport News woman was taken to the hospital overnight after being shot.

Police say the woman was driven to the hospital around 1:30 a.m. by a acquaintance and not by medics.

Officers were told the woman and the driver were in the 500 block of Bellwood Road in the Carver area of the city when a loud pop was heard. The driver saw the woman had been shot and immediately took her to the hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Police didn’t have further details on Friday morning, but said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.