Newport News woman recovers from domestic assault, police seek boyfriend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — “I have two fractured bones in my right eye socket,” said Brittany Cooke, 27. “I have bruises on my hips, a lot of bruises and cuts, and a broken tooth because of this.”

That’s how Sunday night ended for Cooke, in the apartment complex where she shared a unit with Jermaine Outlaw, 34.

It began when they went for a night out at the Oceanfront, entered a bar and sat down near another couple.

“That’s when he accuses me of looking at her boyfriend.”

They got in her car and headed home, arguing in the car. She called her mother “to vent.”

“Once he heard me speaking to my mom, he snatches the phone out of my hand and throws it out of the car as I’m driving.”

Cooke and Outlaw arrived home in their parking lot, but she wanted him to cool off before she would go inside with him. So she gave him the door key, and said she would be in later. Cooke says Outlaw then grabbed her purse.

“I see him snatch the cash out and he said (expletive) you’re gonna pay me for everything I ever did for you.” In fear, Cooke ran to a neighbor’s house.

“He runs after me and then all I know is he starts beating me on the steps in that building, my neighbor’s building. He’s just on top of me and beating me.”

Cooke says she started to black out from the beating. Neighbors told her afterward that they feared a bad situation was about to get much worse — because Outlaw went into their apartment and grabbed her 9 millimeter Ruger pistol.

“At that time, they get me in the house quick enough for when he comes outside with the gun, and I guess that probably saved my life.”

Cooke says Outlaw left in her car with her gun. They had been together since July 4, and Cooke says she never saw this coming.

“It was never none of this. He never put his hands on me until (Sunday). I never even got that vibe from him.”

Police have found her car, but so far, no sign of Outlaw.

Outlaw has warrants for abduction, malicious wounding, assault, grand larceny and other charges, according to Newport News Police.