Newport News woman left with major damages after Saturday flooding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Significant flooding occurred in Newport News on Saturday and resident Tiffany Lewis’ backyard sustained major damages as a result of the heavy rain.

The strength from the flood current wiped out parts of her fence and left her yard looking like a lake.

“It’s just frustrating, nobody signs up for this you know if you buy a home,” she said.

Lewis said that the water reached nearly two feet into her shed and damaged her generator, lawn care equipment, and washer and dryer. She estimates about $10,000 in damages.

Lewis says this wasn’t the first time she has seen flooding like this. Several years ago during a tropical storm, her yard experienced similar issues.

She says she hopes in the near future there are community meetings to help mitigate flooding issues.

Flooding in Windsor Great Park in Newport News

(Video courtesy: Tiffany Lewis)

