Newport News woman gets life in prison for helping boyfriend sexually abuse teen

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after she pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend sexually abuse a 15-year-old girl.

Sarah Johnson pleaded guilty Friday in Newport News Circuit Court to helping her boyfriend, Ronald Morehouse, sexually abuse the teenager. The couple was arrested in 2019 after police discovered videos on a laptop that showed them sexually abusing the teenager.

The teenager came forward to police about the abuse after Morehouse was arrested in April 2019 and accused of soliciting a minor in another case. The teenager told police that Morehouse abused her for years.

Court records show that in videos obtained by police Johnson could be seen sitting on a bed next to the victim and telling her to be quiet. At other times, Johnson’s voice could be heard off-screen threatening punishment if the victim didn’t cooperate with Morehouse while he assaulted her.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison plus 65 years after pleading guilty to the following crimes:

Production of child pornography (two counts)

Abuse/neglect of a child

Conspiracy to commit sodomy

Sodomy of a victim younger than 17

Kidnapping

Morehouse pleaded guilty to more than a dozen crimes involving the 15-year-old and a younger child in February 2020. He received seven life sentences plus 22 years in prison.