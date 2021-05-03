Newport News woman facing multiple charges including child abuse

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman has been arrested and accused of abuse an infant.

According to Newport News Police, Child Protective Services officials reported an incident early April regarding an infant at a local hospital with injuries.

Authorities have not clarified if the child’s injuries were life-threatening or not.

Following further investigation, police arrested 23-year-old Alexus Nichole Raynor on May 1. She is facing multiple charges including malicious wounding, child abuse/neglect causing injury, and endangering a child.

Raynor is currently in the custody of the Newport News City Jail.