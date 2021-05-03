Newport News woman facing multiple charges including child abuse

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman has been arrested and accused of abuse an infant.

According to Newport News Police, Child Protective Services officials reported an incident early April regarding an infant at a local hospital with injuries.

Authorities have not clarified if the child’s injuries were life-threatening or not.

Following further investigation, police arrested 23-year-old Alexus Nichole Raynor on May 1. She is facing multiple charges including malicious wounding, child abuse/neglect causing injury, and endangering a child.

Raynor is currently in the custody of the Newport News City Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10