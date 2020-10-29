Newport News woman charged in 2019 child death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman was arrested Monday and charged with involuntary manslaughter more than a year after her child died.

Newport News Police said that on September 12, 2019, they responded to a 7-Eleven in the 28000 block of Jefferson Avenue for a four year old girl was unresponsive and having trouble breathing.

Upon arrival, the officer observed the child not breathing and began performing CPR until medics arrived on scene. The child was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police say they also learned during the investigation that the 4-year-old victim was found to be malnourished, along with her 5-year-old sister.

26-year-old Jacqueline Wingo, of Newport News, was also charged with two counts of child abuse.

Wingo is currently being held at the Newport News City Jail.