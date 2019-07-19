Newport News woman charged after toddler was found wandering alone

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – 31-year-old Dalia Elizabeth Hernandez was arrested Wednesday in connection with a child neglect incident that occurred in May.

On May 17 around 3:30 p.m., Newport News police were called to the area of Warwick Boulevard and Beechmont Drive to check on a young child who was seen walking alone.

The officers made contact with the child, who was approximately 2-years-old, and searched the area attempting to find the child’s guardian.

Around 5 p.m. the officers were approached by the child’s mother, who had gone to the NNPD North Precinct as soon as Hernandez told her the child was missing.

Hernandez later told police she was babysitting the child and he got outside when she was not looking. She stated she searched the area, but she was not able to locate him. She did not notify police, but told his mother that she could not find him.

Hernandez was charged with one count child neglect and is in the custody of the Newport News City Jail.