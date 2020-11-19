Newport News woman arrested in connection with child abuse, neglect incident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested a Newport News woman Tuesday in connection with a child abuse case that happened this summer.

On Nov. 17, 36-year-old Lakia Deshone Rainey was arrested in connection with the investigation from Aug. 13 and turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail. Rainey is charged with one count of child abuse and neglect.

On Aug. 13, Newport News Police received a third-party complaint in reference to a sexual assault involving an adult man and a juvenile known to the victim.

Police say that further investigation led them to the arrest of 36-year-old Jamaal Harris on Aug. 25. Harris was turned over to the custody of the Newport News City Jail. He was charged with one count each rape, object sexual penetration, aggravated sexual battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and two counts of sodomy.

Police say on Sept. 9, additional warrants were served that charged Harris with one count of taking indecent liberties with a child, two counts of domestic EPO violation, and 27 counts of sexually explicit items: minor.

Jamaal Harris, 36 || Lakia Deshone Rainey, 36

(Courtesy: Newport News Police)

