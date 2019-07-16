Newport News woman accused of malicious wounding in shooting that sent two men to the hospital

NEWPORT NEWS, Va (WAVY) – A Newport News woman is facing malicious wounding and other charges in connection with a shooting in February.

Police responded to a call about a 28-year-old Newport News man who had been shot in the 700 block of 34th Street on the evening of February 19.

Moments after responding to the call, a 20-year-old man was shot in the 3500 block of Wickham Avenue in what authorities believed to be a related incident.

Both victims were sent to a local hospital. The 28-year-old was shot in the chest and the 20-year-old was shot in the leg.

After further investigation, authorities charged 20-year-old Shatara Nicole Moody from the 700 block of 34th Street in connection with the incident.

Moody was arrested on March 14 on one count of malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.