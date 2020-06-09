Newport News woman accused of assault with baseball bat

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman is facing assault charges among several others following an incident early this month.

Police were called to the first block of Crutchfield Drive on June 1 just after 8 p.m. following a reported assault incident.

One of the two victims say she stopped at a stop sign and spoke to her mother who was in another vehicle in the opposite direction about going to a nearby restaurant to pick up food. While she was talking to her mother, another vehicle behind her, occupied by two women stopped and the women began cursing at them.

One of the victims asked what their problem was and the alleged suspects got out and began threatening her.



The victim told police she was struck with a baseball bat. The other victim attempted to intervene and was struck in the face by the female passenger with a closed fist.

The victim attempted to call 911 and one of the offenders grabbed the phone and threw it on the ground, police say. One of the offenders then took the victim’s cellphone and subsequently fled the scene.



The offenders had left the scene before police arrived.

After further investigation, police arrested 26-year-old Leaizia Richardson on June 8.

Richardson is facing multiple charges including two counts of abduction, robbery,malicious wounding, assault, damaging a phone line, intentional damage, and four counts of conspiracy to commit a felony.

