NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport is set to host a hiring event on September 1.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 900 Bland Boulevard. The airport is looking to fill positions in customer service and baggage handling.

For more information about the hiring event, visit the Virginia Employment Commission website or email employment@newportnewsairport.com.