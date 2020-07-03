Newport News Williamsburg International Airport passes austere, conservative budget

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Airport Commission announced on Thursday that as a result of the pandemic and the impact on air travel, they have passed an austere and conservative budget for the coming fiscal year.

The budget reflects air travel at the Newport News Williamsburg International Airport (PHF) for FY21. As it is an austerity budget, it portrays a 31% reduction from the FY20 budget.

According to PAC, data predicts that the upcoming fiscal year revenues will be down by 48.1% compared to the previous year due to the pandemic.

“The FY21 budget is programmed at 35% of 2019 passenger traffic and includes fee abatement For rental car companies, a freeze on airline rates and charges, and a significant reduction in staff,” said Executive Director Michael Giardino. “In spite of our worst passenger numbers in modern history, this budget requires no assistance from governing municipalities.”

A statement released said that in order to help offset losses and costs associated with the pandemic, nearly $4.1 million in CARES Act funding will be included.

“I believe this budget, that keeps costs low for passengers and airline partners, puts PHF in a very competitive position in the post-pandemic world. Clean, convenient, and customer-friendly, PHF looks forward to more passengers and air service,” said new PAC Chair, Jay Joseph.

Latest News