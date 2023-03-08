NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News-Williamsburg Airport announced that they are increasing American Airlines flights to Charlotte starting in April.

According to a tweet from Newport News-Williamsburg Airport, the airport will be adding more direct flights to Charlotte.

Previously, American Airlines has offered up to three flights per day to Charlotte and now the airport says the airline will fly direct four times a day.

This new addition will also give customers more opportunities to fly to Charlotte and connect to over 160 destinations around the world.