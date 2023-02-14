NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Airport Commission has fired the executive director of Newport News-WIlliamsburg Airport.

In a four-to-one vote Monday, the commission has decided to terminate Airport Executive Michael Giardino who has been in the position since 2017.

10 On Your Side is still learning into what led up to his firing. In documents released following Monday’s meeting, the responsibilities of the executive director involved “overseeing and continuing the growth and development of the PAC and the Newport News-Williamsburg

International Airport,” and his duties and responsibilities include “meeting the performance standards established annually by the PAC.”