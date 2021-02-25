Newport News Waterworks to install smart meters across service area beginning March 1

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Waterworks announced it will begin installing smart meters across the service area on March 1.

“Smart meters reduce the number of trucks on the roadway and the department’s carbon footprint while eliminating monthly visits from meter readers. This full deployment of smart meters is an infrastructure improvement that will speed up issue resolution and identify problems in our system sooner for the benefit of our customers,” said Yann Le Gouellec, Director of Newport News Waterworks.

The project will replace 130,000 meters and will take about two and a half years to complete. The upgraded meters will be throughout Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, York County, and part of James City County.

Work is scheduled to begin next week in midtown Newport News and upper York County.

The best way to track progress and see when work will take place in specific areas is by checking the Smart Meter Installation Project website.

What customers can expect:

UPA will send postcard notifications to homes 30 days before work is scheduled.

On the day of installation, UPA will shut-off the water supply for approximately 20 minutes.

When the work is done, UPA will leave a door hanger at the home.

All work will be completed outside and residents do not need to be home while their meter is being replaced.

Since water will be temporarily shut off, residents are encouraged to flush an outside or indoor faucet to remove any residual air or discolored water.

Officials say that over the past year, Waterworks has worked with partners, including Ferguson Enterprises, Mueller Co., ESource (formerly Excergy), and Deloitte, to build and test the project’s required infrastructure.

“Newport News Waterworks invested a great deal of time and resources during the testing phase to ensure we can deploy smart meters throughout the 225 square mile service area while minimizing disruptions to customers,” Le Gouellec continued.

The team has installed over 1,200 test meters, integrated process systems, evaluated communication distance and meter box flooding, and studied the meter’s internal valve operations.

As smart meters are deployed throughout the service area, Newport News Waterworks anticipates launching a new customer service portal this fall.

The portal will have options including access to more timely and detailed usage data and quick and easy service connection or disconnection.

Waterworks officials say they will also be able to identify unusually high usage incidents and, in many instances, contact customers before they receive high bills.

Waterworks has partnered with Ferguson Enterprises and their subcontractor, Utility Partners of America (UPA), for the installation.

For more information on the smart meter installation project, visit nnva.gov/2212 or call the UPA project hotline at 757-304-3291.