Newport News transition center receives donation for beauty salon

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday afternoon, the city of Newport News announced that the Four Oaks Day Service Center was the recipient of a $1,000 donation.

The donation from the Rotary Club of Warwick at City Center will help establish a beauty salon for women facing homelessness.

“To accomplish our goal as a city of making homelessness rare, brief and non-reoccurring, we at Four Oaks rely on community partners like the Rotary Club to assist in meeting the needs of our homeless citizens,” said Quincy White, the Executive Director of the Four Oaks Day Services Center. “The goal of every program at Four Oaks is to build a sense of sustainability and a mindset of independence. Partners like the Rotary Club of Warwick at City Center help us provide hope to those we serve and empower them to rise above their circumstances.”

Four Oaks also hosts job fairs and workforce development initiatives for people working to transition into the workforce. The salon will allow women to build confidence in themselves to use as they take the next step in life.

Four Oaks is partnering with Newport News YouthBuild to complete the project. YouthBuild works with young people ages 16-24 to gain work-based education that leads to industry-recognized credentials, employment placement or apprenticeships.

The salon is expected to open in early September.