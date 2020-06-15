Newport News to reopen city offices and facilities with restrictions Tuesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Most Newport News city offices and facilities will reopen to the public with certain measures in place to keep the community safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Most city offices and facilities will reopen on Tuesday, June 16. However, officials are still encouraging residents to continue accessing services online.

Here the details of the city’s reopening below:

City Hall, offices at City Center at Oyster Point, NNPD headquarters and precincts, Department of Human Services, and Voter Registrar’s Office will open with regular hours. Masks and social distancing are required, and elevators will be limited to two people.

City Council will resume in-person meetings on June 23.

The Treasurer and the Commissioner of the Revenue’s office at City Hall will be open 8:30 am to 4:30 pm with a limit of 20 people in the lobby at a time. DMV Select services will not be available. Denbigh satellite office will remain closed until further notice.

Parks & Recreation: Parks, trails, beaches, golf course, tennis courts, dog park, skate park, campground and fishing piers are open. Brittingham-Midtown Aquatic Center open for lap swimming only. Summer Youth Childcare program is open, space is limited. Museums are open Thursday – Saturday 10am-4pm. Special events, playgrounds, basketball courts, picnic shelter rentals, athletic programs, recreation centers, and senior centers are closed or canceled.

Newport News Public Library: Branches will be open at 30% capacity and with modified hours – Monday-Thursday 10am-7pm and Friday 10am-6pm. Curbside pickup of holds available for patrons.

Four Oaks Day Service Center will reopen with reduced capacity.

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter is open for adoptions.

is open for adoptions. Recovery Operations Center: Open for citizen drop off; household hazardous waste not accepted at this time Mulch and compost available for purchase.

The Tax Payment Arrangement Program is still available through the Treasurer’s Office for citizens and businesses experiencing financial hardship directly related to the coronavirus pandemic. Apply for a payment arrangement plan for real estate and personal property taxes that were due June 5. Payments can be delayed until August 5, 2020, without the assessment of late payment penalty or interest. Deadline to apply is June 19.

Citizens can find more information online at www.nnva.gov/coronavirus.

Citizens should contact the City’s 311 Center at 933-2311 or 311@nnva.gov with questions about city operations, schedules, and services.

