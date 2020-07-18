Newport News to open facilities Sunday for citizens seeking relief from heat

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The National Weather Service is calling for temperatures in the mid to upper 90s from Sunday through Tuesday, with heat index values in the mid to upper 100s.

A heat advisory has been issued for Sunday, July 19, and the City of Newport News is opening facilities for the community members who need to escape and cool off.

The following buildings will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.:

Doris Miller Community Center & Pool, 2814 Wickham Avenue

Courthouse Way Community Center, 14302 Old Courthouse Way

Main Street Library, 110 Main Street

Four Oaks Day Service Center for the Homeless, 7401 Warwick Boulevard

In addition, Huntington Park Beach will have lifeguards on duty Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials said that on Monday and Tuesday, citizens can visit open city facilities, including community centers, libraries, etc., during normal hours to seek relief from the heat.

The Brittingham-Midtown and Denbigh community centers are not available for use as cooling locations due to childcare licensing restrictions associated with COVID-19.

The NWS classifies extreme heat conditions as any time the heat index value is at 105° or above. During times of extreme temperatures, it is important for individuals to monitor and limit their exposure to the heat.

The very young, elderly, and those with certain medical conditions are especially vulnerable to prolonged exposure to excessive heat.

