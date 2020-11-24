Newport News to host One City Marathon virtually in 2021

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — City leaders in Newport News announced their decision on Monday to host the annual One City Marathon virtually.

According to a news release, registration is now open for the March event and there are several challenges to virtually participate in.

Runners, for the first time, have the chance to run in all three races: the marathon, the half marathon and an 8K. These are part of a “challenge bundle.”

One City Marathon weekend is set to take place in Newport News from Friday, March 5 through Sunday, March 7.

The city says participants for all runs will use the One City Marathon phone app to send their race times during the March 5 to 14 timeframe.

Participant’s will still get race shirts, medals and personalized bibs.

You can register here.

Stay with WAVY.com for more marathon updates and announcements.