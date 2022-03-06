Newport News to host community meetings on redistricting this week

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Redistricting is required every 10 years after the decennial census to help equalize representation in the election districts based on population. Newport News officials say they began the redistricting process in January.

City officials say shifts in the city’s population between 2010 and 2020 have created the need to redistrict to ensure representation is in proportion to the populations of the North, Central, and South districts.

The city of Newport News will hold three community meetings starting Monday, March 7, to present the redistricting proposal and hear from residents.

Monday’s North District community meeting will at the Denbigh Community Center of Warwick Boulevard from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Central Community meeting will be in City Center at the Fountain Plaza 2 building from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Lastly, the South District Community Meeting will be at the Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center off Wickham Avenue from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.



After taking into consideration what’s said at those meetings, City Council will take final comments on March 22 and vote on the final map. From there, the redistricting plan will go to the Virginia Attorney General’s Office for approval. Then, the Attorney General’s Office has 60 days to respond to the redistricting plan.

