Newport News to host ‘Big Bands, Blues and Crawl’ at Yard District

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Residents are invited to enjoy live music, food and drinks during the “Big Bands, Blues and Crawl” in Newport News.

The Big Bands, Blues and Brews Crawl is set for Saturday, Saturday, October 23 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the city’s Yard District on 23rd Street.

The event is aimed to highlight the Yard District, which is emerging as the place for restaurants and entertainment in the city’s downtown area.



Guests can enjoy outdoor games, themed décor, photo opportunities and giveaways. There will be a costume contest for those 21 and over with fun prizes and live music.

The entertainment line-up also includes:

Participating Food Trucks:

Kona Ice of Hampton

Little Piggy’s Wurst Nightmare

Pops Kettle Corn

Chesapeake Concessions

Empanada Workshop

Skrimp Shack

PA Dutch Funnel Cake of Virginia