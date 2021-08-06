Newport News to host 2021 Impact School Supply Distribution Aug. 14

Newport News, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Department of Human Services is assisting K-12 students with school supplies and backpacks for the upcoming school year through a free donation drive-thru.
On Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., families can pick up their supplies from the South Morrison Family Education Center at 746 Adams Drive.
Registration is required.
Families must pick and adhere to a desired time slot. Child(ren) must be present for pick up.
Supplies are limited to a maximum of four bags per vehicle.
To register, visit Impact 2021 registration.
Donations are still being accepted at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Ave. They can be dropped off Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 757-926-6472.
