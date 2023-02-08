NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – First Baptist Church and Southern Virginia Health System have come together to host a health and service fair.
The fair is on Sunday, February 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public, adults and children are welcome.
The following services will be offered:
- Blood Pressure screenings
- Diabetic screenings
- COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations
- Sight and hearing screenings
- Health information
- Haircuts
- Produce market
- Children activities
- Prayer and counseling
- Refreshments and snacks
Interpreters will also be available.
The event will take place at First Baptist Church, 12716 Warwick Boulevard Newport News.
