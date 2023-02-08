NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – First Baptist Church and Southern Virginia Health System have come together to host a health and service fair.

The fair is on Sunday, February 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public, adults and children are welcome.

The following services will be offered:

Blood Pressure screenings

Diabetic screenings

COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations

Sight and hearing screenings

Health information

Haircuts

Produce market

Children activities

Prayer and counseling

Refreshments and snacks

Interpreters will also be available.

The event will take place at First Baptist Church, 12716 Warwick Boulevard Newport News.

Services offered at health and service fair.