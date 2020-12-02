Newport News to hold ‘drive-in’ ribbon cutting ceremony for opening of new Atkinson Boulevard

New Atkinson Boulevard in Newport News, Va. (Photo provided by City of Newport News)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Due to pandemic restrictions, the City of Newport News is taking a unique approach for its grand opening of Atkinson Boulevard.

They are holding a ‘drive-in’ ribbon cutting event on Tuesday, December 8 at 1 p.m.

Atkinson Boulevard is a new 1.2 mile, four lane road that features a bridge over Interstate 64 and the CSX Railway. Another noteworthy feature is its multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists.

Residents are invited to register to be the first to bike along that path, which connects Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

There is a limit of 15 cyclists who can ride across the bridge during the event. Click here to register online.

New Atkinson Boulevard project in Newport News, Va. includes a multi-use path. (Photo provided by City of Newport News)

If you would prefer to drive over the bridge, there is no registration required. Guests are asked to enter Atkinson Way off Warwick Boulevard no earlier than 30 minutes before the event.

There will be parking attendants on hand to help participants line up to drive across the new road.

Guests in their vehicles will be able to tune into 88.7 FM to hear the event live.

Mayor McKinley L. Price and members of Newport News City Council plan to speak at the event about the importance of the project, which is expected to help alleviate congestion around the city’s two major roads.

According to the city, plans for Atkinson Boulevard began back in 2011 and construction got underway in 2017. The $66 million project is a joint venture between Bryant Contracting, Inc. and Basic Construction Company, LLC.