Newport News to break down on first phase of revitalization of Southeast Community

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Construction to revitalize the Southeast Community of Newport News will begin on Tuesday.

The city and the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority will break ground on the first phase of the “Choice Neighborhoods Initiative.”

The mixed-use development will feature apartments, townhomes and retail space. The groundbreaking is set for 10:30 a.m. at the construction site on Jefferson Avenue.

Several city leaders will be there, including Mayor McKinley Price.

