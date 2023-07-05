NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Newport News says there stormwater master planning process is underway.

Newport News will be starting a multi-year master planning effort to tackle flooding challenges in the city and come up with long-term flooding mitigation options.

To get residents’ input on the process, the city will be hosting three public meetings in July. During those meetings, residents will also be able to hear from businesses and community stakeholders:

July 18 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Brittingham-Midtown Community Center, Room 104, 570 McLawhrone Dr.

July 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Blvd.

July 20 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center, Marion Poe Meeting Room, 2410 Wickham Ave.

The master plan is divided into three key topic areas: stormwater, floodplain management, and climate change and resilience. These topics will help identify the flooding concerns in the area and will help find the best cost-effective approaches to address the issues.

For more information about the stormwater master planning effort, click here.