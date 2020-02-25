Newport News teens robbed at gunpoint while riding their bikes; one suspect arrested

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An 18-year-old man in Newport News was arrested in connection to a robbery of a group of teens mid-February.

According to Newport News Police, officers were called to the area near the 300 block of Selden Road just after 2 p.m. on February 15.

When they got there, a 15-year-old boy told them he and his friends were robbed by a group of people. The boy was reportedly riding his bike with some friends when a vehicle pulled up next to them occupied by four people.

The victim told police one of the suspects pointed a firearm at them and while another suspect from the vehicle took some of his personal property.

One of the victim’s friends, a 16-year-old boy, also had his personal property taken from him, however one friend was able to flee.

After further investigation, a description of one of the suspect was provided and police arrested 18-year-old Shirone Armstead.

Armstead was taken into custody on outsanding warrants for two counts each of robbery, abduction, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

