Newport News teachers to hold another rally ahead of board meeting to call for safe reopening plan

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Teachers in Newport News will continue their calls for a safe reopening of schools Tuesday night during a rally at the school board building.

It’s set to start at 5:45 p.m.

Teachers and supporters are calling for a slow, safe, and cautious return to learn plan, and that school leaders should consider health data, employees and the needs of immunocompromised staff or family members.

Here’s how Newport News Schools’ coronavirus metrics stack up, per CDC reopening guidelines:

This comes as the school board spends the next month developing a plan to bring students back to class during the coronavirus pandemic.

At another rally last week, Newport News Educators United said there are still many unanswered questions about what reopening schools during a pandemic will look like. They also want proper communication, and transparency in reporting the number of coronavirus cases in schools.

Tonight at 6:30, the superintendent will provide an update on the resources available to help the board make a timeline to reopen.

