Newport News tactical team on Jefferson Avenue as officers try to serve warrants

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A large police presence was in Newport News Thursday night as law enforcement searched for a person they were trying to serve warrants on.

The scene was in the 10000 block of Jefferson Avenue, not far from Main Street.

Police believe the suspect is armed, that’s why the tactical team responded.

The scene was still active as of 11:15 p.m.

It’s unclear at this time what the warrants are for.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.