Newport News Superintendent proposes wellness, additional planning days for students and staff

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Public Schools students and staff could soon be getting extra time off, as well as planning days.

Superintendent Dr. George Parker says the proposal is meant to allow all employees and students to “relax, rejuvenate and recharge.”

The proposal will be voted on during a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Dr. Parker is recommending that:

Monday, November 22, and Tuesday, November 23, 2021, which are currently designated as school days, become much-needed wellness days for all students and staff. In addition, Wednesday, November 24, a planned half day for 12-month employees, will become a holiday.

Thursday, February 3 and Friday, February 4 would be used as mid-term intervention days or a “winter reset” for students who need additional academic support. The schedule for both days would include in-person learning in the morning and time for teacher planning in the afternoon.

January 14 would become an independent/virtual learning day for students and April 1, which is now a half day for students, become an independent/virtual learning day for students.

March 16 and April 20 would become half days for students with in-person instruction in the morning and independent learning for students in the afternoon.

With the proposed calendar adjustments, NNPS will continue to meet or exceed requirements for instructional hours set by the Virginia Department of Education.