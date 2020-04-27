Newport News shooting victim’s family calls for justice

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — While many of us are away from our families due to social distancing, a family in Newport News will never see their loved one again because of gun violence.

“I was sitting down watching TV and he walked down the stairs and said he was walking to the store. And like 10 minutes after, I heard gunshots. It was like eight gunshots,” said Moniqua Perry.

Moniqua Perry says those are the last moments she thought her brother Stephen Diseme White was alive.

She says it all happened so fast.

“I heard four and then it stopped and then I heard four more, so I looked out the window and I seen like three guys running,” she said. “I ran in the room and I woke my mom up and I said ‘Can you call Diseme can you call Diseme?'”

No answer prompted the two to go outside and look at the commotion of police. That’s where they learned the news.

“She saw the color of his shirt on the ground. The cops asked for a picture and we showed them, so they pulled us to the side,” she explained.

Newport News Police say they found White shot just after 11:30 p.m. April 17 in the 600 block of 25th Street.

“He was very goofy. He loved music. He loved rapping. He always smiled,” his sister Ebanesha Perry said.

Police released video surveillance of three men they are considering subjects of interest.

Diseme’s sisters believe they were there for a purpose.

“… they had intentions. They were looking around, searching. They had intentions of doing harm, doing this corruption. That was their intention. So I think a person like that needs to be locked away,” Ebanesha Perry said.

They called him their protector and just ask for the gun violence to stop.

“All we want to know is why, why that’s all we want to know he didn’t deserve this,” said Moniqua Perry.

The investigation is still underway. If you have any information you’re asked to call police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

