Man sustains life-threatening injuries following overnight shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man early Sunday morning.

It happened Sunday morning in the 200 block of Tricia Lane.

Officials say when they arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time no suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information that can assist police is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at P2Tips.com.

