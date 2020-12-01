Newport News shoe giveaway program extends to year-long service

NEWPORT NEWS, Va (WAVY) – While we keep our distance during the coronavirus pandemic, we may be losing touch with people in need. During virtual learning, teachers won’t see students’ worn shoes on a zoom call.

It’s been a mission over the past several years for the founder of “The Shoe Lady” to help provide new shoes for children in need each holiday season. But this year, it has become more apparent that that need extends year-round.

“I think she’d be proud.” Bill Hoffman is speaking of his late wife Melissa.

She was the mastermind for “The Shoe Lady” several years ago. With the help from a few schools, that first year they gave away 86 free pairs of shoes.

“In 2016 Melissa died in August right before we starting off before next year and my daughters and I decided we would keep this going as a part of her legacy,” explained Bill.

Fast forward to last year, “now we are up to 27 schools signed up and last year we delivered to 26 schools 877 shoes,” Bill explained.

But this year it has not been so easy.

“What’s happened is, children are not in the schools as much as they were so teachers and counselors in the schools don’t have the same contact with the kids that they did before and they don’t get to recognize the need for shoes like they have in the past,” he said.

So, he wants to help year long.

“The needs for shoes for children continue year-round so this helps us meet the demand for when kids come back to school in the fall and throughout the year as things happen and shoes, kids wear them out, they damage them, their feet get bigger,” he said.

COVID has left even more families in need.

“In this area alone, there are over 100 titles, one school, and one in 5 children lives in poverty so it’s not hard to imagine this being a huge program,” he said.

For one child, it could mean the world.

“Anyone that’s ever had a pair of shoes that didn’t fit and I’m sure that is most of the population understands how painful a process is to put on a pair of shoes that don’t fit,” Bill explained a new pair of shoes has a deeper impact.

“Shoes are a big part of a child’s self-esteem,” he added.

And for Bill it means the world to honor his wife.



“I think she’d be proud that we are doing this in her honor and I think I think she would not want us to dwell on our loss of her I think she’d want us to develop this program and just know that it was helping children,” he said.

Right now the program services the peninsula but Bill is hoping to expand that to the southside and maybe the state.

If you would like information on how to donate click here or head to shoelady.org.