Newport News Shipyard announces additional changes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – On Friday, the president for the Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) announced the shipyard is making some additional changes to stop the spread of COVID-19 after seeing numbers rise.

Jennifer Boykin took to Facebook, to say coronavirus cases within the shipyard are rebounding.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) such trends are unlikely to change until companies and facilities adhere to the basic guidelines such as:

Washing hands often.

Avoiding close contact and maintain 6 feet apart.

Covering our mouth and nose with a face covering when around others.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces.

Monitoring our health for symptoms.

Boykin said the Newport News Shipbuilding has an obligation to do everything they can to protect employees therefore the company has made significant changes for safety and wellbeing.

Boykin also addressed employee’s concern on the 10 most recent positive cases reported in the area of Outfitting Berth 1 (OB1).

Increased measures the shipyard will be taking, include the following:

Hiring professional cleaners to disinfect spraying trailers, trades buildings, Conex boxes, restrooms, and other common-use spaces in the area of OB1.

Bringing the ship ventilation system online, utilizing temporary fans, and opening windows and doors when possible to improve air circulation.

Creating and enforcing social distanced seating in eating areas.

Distributed 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer and face masks to the production team, and established 10 hand sanitizing stations in the area of OB1.

Broadening quarantine efforts to include all crew members out of an abundance of caution.

Providing clear guidance to quarantined shipbuilders to minimize the potential spread.

Boykin said the shipyard received feedback that their current two-shift structure isn’t helping contain the spread of the virus. Therefore the shipyard will eventually return to three shifts “when it makes sense from a safety standpoint, but the workforce distribution will be more balanced.”

Boykin said she recognizes the difficulty of social distancing in some cases and is working to find solutions with some of the best ideas coming from shipbuilders.

The shipyard says they have learned that many of the positive COVID-19 cases resulted from employees not practicing social distancing outside the gates.

