Newport News Shipbuilding to report those working remotely or on leave of absence as ‘off-yard employees’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding says it is changing the way it reports off-yard employees working remotely and those who are on a leave of absence.

Beginning Monday, July 27, NNS officials say employees who have worked remotely or have been on a leave of absence for 14 consecutive days prior to their COVID-19 diagnosis will be categorized as working “Off-Yard.”

The change in the reporting structure follows Department of Defense guidance regarding naval personnel and ships.

Government civilians, Navy personnel and contractors are categorized a “non-NNS employed person.”

On Monday, the shipyard reported 7 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total of cases at the shipyard to 388 since March of this year.

Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin also stated that 129 employees who have previously tested positive for the virus have been medically cleared to return to work.

Last week, NNS officials say they are transitioning back to a 3 shift schedule as it evolves to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The shipyard has seen COVID-19 cases surge there recently, with 30 new cases reported on July 21 alone. Jennifer Boykin says she knows shutting down the yard would be the only way to fully stop the virus from spreading, but “with that comes unemployment for 25,000 shipbuilders, a delay in Navy ship production, and the potential loss of future work.”

She says she’s heard feedback from many workers and local union President Charles Spivey, and decided to move back to the 3 shift schedule. The shipyard moved to 2 shifts back in April in an effort to improve social distancing, but saw many cases linked to the 1st shift.

The change is set to take place at 10 p.m. on August 16, with supervisors expected to notify all employees by August 3 of shift assignments.

Here’s the new schedule:

• 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (first shift)

• 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. (second shift)

• 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (third shift)

