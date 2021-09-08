Newport News Shipbuilding to raffle bonuses, reserved parking for vaccinated employees

CVN 79 is shown under construction in Dry Dock 12 at Newport News Shipbuilding on June 26th 2019. (WAVY photo/Kevin Romm)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding announced on Wednesday that they will be raffling off a series of reserved parking spots, as well as bonuses for fully vaccinated employees.

The shipyard will raffle off three reserved zone A parking spots that are good for one year. The first spot will be raffled off on October 1, followed by the second on November 1 and the third on December 1.

In addition, a series of ‘thank you bonuses’ will be raffled off to two employees. The six drawings are scheduled for the following days:

October 8: $7,500

October 15: $5,000

October 22: $3,750

October 29: $3,750

November 5: $2,500

November 12: $2,500

Officials say that employees must be fully vaccinated and reported into UPoint to be eligible for the raffles. Employees are considered fully vaccinated if their UPoint status says “vaccine complete.”