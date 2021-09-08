Newport News Shipbuilding to raffle bonuses, reserved parking for vaccinated employees

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding announced on Wednesday that they will be raffling off a series of reserved parking spots, as well as bonuses for fully vaccinated employees.
The shipyard will raffle off three reserved zone A parking spots that are good for one year. The first spot will be raffled off on October 1, followed by the second on November 1 and the third on December 1.
In addition, a series of ‘thank you bonuses’ will be raffled off to two employees. The six drawings are scheduled for the following days:
- October 8: $7,500
- October 15: $5,000
- October 22: $3,750
- October 29: $3,750
- November 5: $2,500
- November 12: $2,500
Officials say that employees must be fully vaccinated and reported into UPoint to be eligible for the raffles. Employees are considered fully vaccinated if their UPoint status says “vaccine complete.”
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.