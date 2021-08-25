Newport News Shipbuilding to make first cut of steel for carrier USS Doris Miller

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding will make its first cut of steel on Wednesday for the Navy’s newest nuclear aircraft carrier, the first carrier to be named for an African American.

The USS Doris Miller will honor the World War II Navy cook who heroically jumped into action during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Miller helped carry several wounded soldiers and later took control of a .50-caliber anti-aircraft machine gun, firing it until it ran out of bullets despite never having been trained to fire one.

“It wasn’t hard,” he remembered, he said. “I just pulled the trigger and she worked fine. I had watched the others with these guns. I guess I fired her for about 15 minutes. I think I got one of those [Japanese] planes. They were diving pretty close to us.”

Miller became the first African American to be awarded the Navy Cross in May 1942. He died later in the war when the USS Liscome Baywhen was struck by a Japanese torpedo in 1943. About 650 of the more than 900 sailors on the ship died.

Miller was posthumously given a Purple Heart.

Miller’s family is scheduled to be at the event, and the steel is set to be cut at 10:30 a.m. Congresswoman Elaine Luria will be in attendance.