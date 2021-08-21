Newport News Shipbuilding to host virtual hiring events, offer sign-on bonuses

CVN 79 is shown under construction in Dry Dock 12 at Newport News Shipbuilding on June 26th 2019. (WAVY photo/Kevin Romm)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Shipbuilding is set to host a series of virtual hiring events to fill various trainee, entry-level and experienced trades positions.

The shipyard is holding specific events for fitters, welders and pipefitters. They are, however, looking to fill other positions such as deck electricians, sheet metal workers, marine painters, blasters, insulators, outside machinists, refuelers, ship safety watch and riggers.

“We are excited to use virtual hiring techniques that provide greater accessibility to the many employment opportunities we have to offer,” said Susan Jacobs, Newport News’ vice president of human resources and administration. “Our goal is to fill hundreds of trades positions before the end of the year.”

Officials say that job seekers must apply in advance of the events and qualified candidates can expect to be selected for video interviews the day of the hiring events. The events are scheduled for:

Fitters: Sept. 8, 2021

Welders: Sept. 29, 2021

Pipe fitters: Oct. 20, 2021

In addition, Newport News is offering $500 sign-on bonuses to select trades trainee and entry-level new hires, where no experience is needed, as well as $1,000 sign-on bonuses to select experienced trades new hires.

Additional bonuses are being offered to new hired with an active security clearance.